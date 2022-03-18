Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Endeavor Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching 29.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of 30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 28.93. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.93.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

