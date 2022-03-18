Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

HYG opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

