Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1,450.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,994,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.