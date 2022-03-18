Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

