Enecuum (ENQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126,957.00

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $126,957.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,648,604 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

