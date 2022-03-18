Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENR. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Energizer has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.