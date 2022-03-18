Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of EFOI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.17.
Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
