Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 7.10%.

Shares of Envela stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 76,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

