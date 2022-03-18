Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 7.10%.
Shares of Envela stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 76,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Envela (Get Rating)
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
