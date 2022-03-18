Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei Sells 114,702 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 27th, Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50.

NVST traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,403. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

