EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

