Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). 422,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,145,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQLS shares. lifted their target price on Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.27) to GBX 99 ($1.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Equals Group from GBX 99 ($1.29) to GBX 106 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Equals Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £130.92 million and a P/E ratio of -26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.