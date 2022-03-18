Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,924,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after buying an additional 535,020 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

