Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.81 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

