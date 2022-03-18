Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Primerica, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.70 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.13.

PRI opened at $132.59 on Thursday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.