Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Announces Dividend of $1.39

Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.3944 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

ERELY opened at $12.52 on Friday. Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

