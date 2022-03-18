Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 21,325 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

