Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,974 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical volume of 508 call options.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $30.46.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.89) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,579,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

