EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Raised to €185.00 at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.83.

ESLOY opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

