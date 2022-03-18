ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.