ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.