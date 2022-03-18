Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of ETON opened at $4.17 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.
