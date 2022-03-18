Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.17 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

