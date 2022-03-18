Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.40 Per Share

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ECEL stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.77). 45,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Friday.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

