Evercore ISI Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.95.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.70.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

