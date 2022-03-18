Evergreen Corp’s (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 21st

Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. Evergreen had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Evergreen’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGRU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

