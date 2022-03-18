Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $64.77. 2,097,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

