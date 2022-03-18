Everipedia Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $87.27 million and $1.94 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,439,026 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

