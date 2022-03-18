Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 557.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Separately, UBS Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

