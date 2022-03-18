Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.21 ($36.49).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €25.42 ($27.93) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.86. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a one year high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

