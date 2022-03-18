Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The company has a market cap of $138.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. Exagen has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

