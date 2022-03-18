Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a SEK 90 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 85 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a SEK 61 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 78 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 80.67.

Shares of VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.93. Volvo Car has a fifty-two week low of 5.74 and a fifty-two week high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

