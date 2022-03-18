Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $30,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.