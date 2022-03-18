Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 443 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.53 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

