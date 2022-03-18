Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exelon by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,383,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

