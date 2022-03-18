ExlService (EXLS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2022 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

3/1/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

2/28/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

2/25/2022 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $136.40 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $274,150. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

