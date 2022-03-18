Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 4.6%

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.27. 15,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 558,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPRO. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,514,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

