Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.