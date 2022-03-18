F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

