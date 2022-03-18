F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CRO Sells $1,335,000.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

