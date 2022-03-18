F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CRO Sells $1,335,000.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of F45 Training stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
