F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.
Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.