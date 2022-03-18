F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

