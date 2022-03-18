Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 94.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $480.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.15.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,260. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

