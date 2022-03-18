Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 4,759 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barnard sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$569.93, for a total value of C$2,712,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,410,277.95.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$614.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$621.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$576.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$700.00.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.1602336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.