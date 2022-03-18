Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.82. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

