FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.82.

NYSE FDX traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

