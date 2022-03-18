FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.58. FedEx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-$21.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $227.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,645,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,017. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,639,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

