FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FedEx also updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

