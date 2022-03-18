Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to £140 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7,092.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 5.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

