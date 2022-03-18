Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $569.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

