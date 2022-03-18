Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.