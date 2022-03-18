Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,350. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fevertree Drinks traded as low as GBX 1,479.50 ($19.24) and last traded at GBX 1,577.84 ($20.52), with a volume of 306637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,627 ($21.16).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,491.25 ($32.40).

The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,095.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

