FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.96). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.06).
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.41 million and a P/E ratio of 783.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.84.
FIH group Company Profile (LON:FIH)
