FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.96). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.06).

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.41 million and a P/E ratio of 783.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.84.

FIH group Company Profile (LON:FIH)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

