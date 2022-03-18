Financial Analysis: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gold Fields and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 1 2 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Gold Fields currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.11%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Dividends

Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Centerra Gold pays out -16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Fields has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Fields and Centerra Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.20 billion 3.34 $789.30 million N/A N/A Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.30 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.69

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Gold Fields on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

