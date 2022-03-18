Financial Contrast: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) vs. The Competition

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.75

Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 33.45% 11.14% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artemis Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 92 377 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics competitors beat Artemis Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

